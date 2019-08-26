Chicago teachers move step closer to strike - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teachers move step closer to strike

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago public school teachers moved closer to going out on strike with the rejection of an independent fact-finder's recommendation for a new contract.

The rejection of the recommendation that comes eight days before the start of the school year means that the union could go on strike as soon as September 25.

The rejection comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools proposed raising teachers' pay over five years by 16 percent that is in line with the fact-finder's recommendations. But the union has proposed a 15 percent increase over three years and at a Monday news conference, the union's president, Jesse Sharkey, said that while the "wage and benefits proposals are said to be generous," they follow a decade of what he called "austerity and cuts."

