Weather service warns people to stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials are warning anyone planning on heading to the beach along Lake Michigan to stay out of the water because the conditions are life threatening.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Beach Hazard statement for the fifth straight day in Cook County and to the north in Lake County after a weekend in which two people drowned - one after he was thrown from a jet-ski in Waukegan and another after he ignored warnings and jumped in the water near Fullerton Avenue in Chicago.

Conditions were so dangerous that for the first time in 37 years, the swimming portion of Sunday's triathlon in Chicago was canceled. WLS-TV reports that 25 red flags warning people to stay out of the water are flying over beaches across Chicago on Monday.

