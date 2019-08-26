Tax hike will pay for repairs on century old Kentucky school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tax hike will pay for repairs on century old Kentucky school

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (AP) - The wooden frame of a K-12 Kentucky school complex is so worn; administrators say they need a new building that'll be partially funded by an 11% tax increase.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Beechwood Independent School Board unanimously approved the increase to help fund the estimated $16 million school. Residents will see the hike on their fall statements for the 2020 calendar year.

The increase will be used specifically for the renovations, bringing in about $700,000. The state needs to match a portion of the funding but that decision won't be made until 2020.

Superintendent Mike Stacy says the wood frames from the 1920s have extreme water damage. He says renovating the building would cost astronomically more than building a new one.

Construction is estimated to begin in December 2020.

