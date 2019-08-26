Police: Kentucky woman abandons 6 kids inside Walmart - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Kentucky woman abandons 6 kids inside Walmart

COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a woman they say abandoned her two children and four others inside a Walmart.

A Columbia Police Facebook post says 34-year-old Amanda Jardinez was charged Saturday with six counts of abandoning a minor and wanton endangerment.

Police say Jardinez took six children to a Walmart on Friday and told them to find a worker, while she attempted to retrieve a MoneyGram transfer. The post says she left the store without the children and when they tried to follow her, she told them to go back inside. The children ranged in age from 6 to 11 years old.

Police say Jardinez then fled with James Holovich and his 5-year-old daughter.

The post doesn't say how Jardinez was arrested, and it's unclear whether she has an attorney.

