Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor to invest $20M over 4 years

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) - An official says the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor plans to invest nearly $20 million over the next four years as part of an effort to boost its cargo handling capacity.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the port's Director Ian Hirt told a business crowd last week in Hobart that the port on southern Lake Michigan was pursuing five big projects in the coming years.

Hirt says planned work includes putting in two rail yards to handle cargo. The newspaper says enough dock for three more ships also is planned. The port also will build a new area for trucks to wait as part of an effort to relieve congestion when ships are in and reduce emissions.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

