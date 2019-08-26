BBB: Military personnel should stay vigilant against scams

Better Business Bureau warns military families to be aware of the most common scams targeting them and take steps to guard their identity and finances.
Better Business Bureau warns military families to be aware of the most common scams targeting them and take steps to guard their identity and finances.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A damp, gloomy start to the day as light showers and patchy drizzle lift to the northeast. The best chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm today will be through the morning up to around lunchtime.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A damp, gloomy start to the day as light showers and patchy drizzle lift to the northeast. The best chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm today will be through the morning up to around lunchtime.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A ceremony Sunday paid tribute to veterans and service members who have passed away, including Army Sergeant Holli Bolinski who was from Pinckneyville.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A ceremony Sunday paid tribute to veterans and service members who have passed away, including Army Sergeant Holli Bolinski who was from Pinckneyville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the names of those involved in a crash that shut down Route 166 Sunday afternoon.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the names of those involved in a crash that shut down Route 166 Sunday afternoon.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.