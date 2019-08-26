2 killed in shooting outside Kansas City community center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of Kansas City community center.

Police say gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the Brush Creek Community Center closed for the night. One victim died at the scene and another at a hospital.

Police identified the men as 28-year-old Cortez Seals and 29-year-old Marcus Neal. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.