2 killed in shooting outside Kansas City community center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 killed in shooting outside Kansas City community center

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of Kansas City community center.

Police say gunfire erupted around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the Brush Creek Community Center closed for the night. One victim died at the scene and another at a hospital.

Police identified the men as 28-year-old Cortez Seals and 29-year-old Marcus Neal. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Police are investigating.

