Gloomy Monday, but GREAT weather on the way midweek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gloomy Monday, but GREAT weather on the way midweek

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A damp, gloomy start to the day as light showers and patchy drizzle lift to the northeast. The best chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm today will be through the morning up to around lunchtime. 

This afternoon, an isolated shower or storm is possible, but otherwise, it will just be cloudy and humid. 

Our attention late Monday night into Tuesday morning will be a large complex of thunderstorms moving across western Missouri. These storms will likely be weakening as they arrive, but a few may hold on enough to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunder and lightning early Tuesday morning. 

A cold front will then sweep through on Tuesday and usher in some AMAZING weather for the middle of the week. Sunshine returns Wednesday with low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. 

We could even see some upper 50s by early Thursday morning. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.