Gloomy Monday, but GREAT weather on the way midweek

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A damp, gloomy start to the day as light showers and patchy drizzle lift to the northeast. The best chance for a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm today will be through the morning up to around lunchtime.

This afternoon, an isolated shower or storm is possible, but otherwise, it will just be cloudy and humid.

Our attention late Monday night into Tuesday morning will be a large complex of thunderstorms moving across western Missouri. These storms will likely be weakening as they arrive, but a few may hold on enough to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunder and lightning early Tuesday morning.

A cold front will then sweep through on Tuesday and usher in some AMAZING weather for the middle of the week. Sunshine returns Wednesday with low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

We could even see some upper 50s by early Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.