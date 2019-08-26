Carbondale to host international musicians until 2021 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale to host international musicians until 2021

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Officials say Carbondale has been chosen as one of several Midwest cities to host international artists for the next few years.

It's called Arts Midwest World Fest. Artists from around the world will stay for a week in Carbondale, performing and working with school groups.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports the first group, Hikaru from Japan, arrives in September. Starting next February, groups from China and Brazil will arrive in Carbondale. In 2021, a group from Israel will be come for the residency.

Lisa Janssen is executive director of Carbondale Community Arts.

She says hosting the festival is a prestigious honor.

