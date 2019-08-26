Kentucky to announce law enforcement education initiative - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky to announce law enforcement education initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say they are planning to announce a new law enforcement education initiative.

A statement from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says it is working with the Department of Criminal Justice Training and Bluegrass Community and Technical College to announce details of the initiative Tuesday in Richmond. The statement says the initiative will affect current and future law enforcement across the state.

Officials say the goal is to help improve recruitment and retention efforts for community law enforcement agencies.

