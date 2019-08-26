Planned Parenthood asks judge to pause Missouri abortion law

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Critics of new abortion restrictions in Missouri are headed to court to try to block them from taking effect this week.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood will argue Monday that the law set to take effect Wednesday should be temporarily blocked until the lawsuit is decided. They argue the law is unconstitutional and goes against the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The new law bans abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions for medical emergencies for the mother, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs has two days to decide whether to allow the law to be implemented as scheduled on Wednesday.

