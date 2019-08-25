Honoring Veterans at the Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A ceremony Sunday paid tribute to veterans and service members who have passed away, including Army Sergeant Holli Bolinski who was from Pinckneyville.

Governor JB Pritzker and his staff paid tribute to all veterans, but with a special focus on the women who serve.

News 3's Brooke Schlyer was the Master of Ceremonies at Sunday's event.

Representative Terri Bryant, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi, and Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis were also in attendance.