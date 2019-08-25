Honoring Veterans at the Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A ceremony Sunday paid tribute to veterans and service members who have passed away, including Army Sergeant Holli Bolinski who was from Pinckneyville.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A ceremony Sunday paid tribute to veterans and service members who have passed away, including Army Sergeant Holli Bolinski who was from Pinckneyville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the names of those involved in a crash that shut down Route 166 Sunday afternoon.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have released the names of those involved in a crash that shut down Route 166 Sunday afternoon.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.