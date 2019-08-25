More showers and below normal temperatures as we start the work week

WSIL -- More clouds and scattered showers dominated the forecast today and are expected to stick around.

Scattered showers will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the lows 70s and upper 60s. Be prepared to take the rain gear with you tomorrow morning as well, showers will likely stick around into the morning hours before we see a break later in the day. The break won't last long our next front is projected to bring us more rain late Monday night and into Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will continue below normal topping out in the low 80s.

