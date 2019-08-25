Teens body recovered from Kentucky Dam Marina

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Route 166 between Creal Springs and Stonefort is closed following a two-car crash.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
