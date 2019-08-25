Teens body recovered from Kentucky Dam Marina

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, the Marshall County Kentucky Rescue Squad was called to a possible drowning at the Kentucky Dam Marina.

According to Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner, divers recovered the body of a 14 year old boy around 11 a.m., around two hours after the reports came in.

Curtner says the boy was from Marshall County.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.