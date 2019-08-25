Route 166 closed for crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 166 closed for crash

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Route 166 between Creal Springs and Stonefort is closed following a two-car crash. 

The Williamson County Fire Protection District says two vehicles collided head-on Sunday afternoon near Bost Orchard Road. 

First responders have called for two Air-Evac helicopters. 

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. 

Stay with News Three for updates. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.