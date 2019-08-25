Route 166 closed for crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Route 166 between Creal Springs and Stonefort is closed following a two-car crash.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
