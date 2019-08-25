Kentucky man pleads guilty in 7-year-old girl's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man pleads guilty in 7-year-old girl's death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

News outlets report Timothy Madden of Scottsville entered the plea Saturday in Allen County Circuit Court in the November 2015 death of Gabbi Doolin. His trial had been scheduled for Sept. 4 in Hardin County.

Madden pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges and entered an Alford plea to rape and sodomy charges. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

The girl's body was found in a creek after she disappeared from a youth football game in Allen County.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled to start Oct. 23.

