Non-emergency phone lines cut after suburb didn't pay bills - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Non-emergency phone lines cut after suburb didn't pay bills

Posted: Updated:

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) - Non-emergency police and fire numbers in the Chicago suburb of Harvey were disconnected for three days last month after city officials failed to pay bills.

The Daily Southtown reports that residents who tried to call the non-emergency numbers got a dead phone line. That's because Harvey officials say they were unaware of one of the city's many telephone service providers and had over $14,000 in unpaid charges.

The provider, Access One, disconnected about 15 city phone lines after sending a final notice and receiving no response. The disconnected lines included some used by the police and fire department.

The city's 911 service wasn't affected.

Police Chief Eddie Winters says he's not aware of any serious issues that weren't addressed because of the phone problem.

Information from: Southtown Star, http://southtownstar.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.