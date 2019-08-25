Bus company makes Chicago to Indianapolis route permanent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bus company makes Chicago to Indianapolis route permanent

CHICAGO (AP) - A bus company that plans routes based on customer feedback is making daily Chicago-to-Indianapolis service permanent.

The Chicago Tribune reports New York-based OurBus began a two-month pilot service last month after Amtrak ended its passenger line between Chicago and Indianapolis. The rail agency pulled stopped the route after a loss of funding in Indiana's state budget

OurBus officials say it's a popular route.

The bus leaves Indianapolis in the morning for Chicago and then returns. There are two roundtrips Sunday.

The company started in 2016. It doesn't own buses, but contracts with companies for vehicles with Wi-Fi and reclining seats.

OurBus co-founder Axel Hellman says the company is going to try a route between Chicago and Ann Arbor, Michigan, around Thanksgiving with the target audience of University of Michigan students.

