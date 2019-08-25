New online tool to track Chicago gun suspects draws fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New online tool to track Chicago gun suspects draws fire

Posted: Updated:

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A new online Chicago police tool that lists the status of people accused of gun-related crimes is getting criticism from those who say it unfairly maligns people who are presumed innocent under the law.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson recently unveiled the "Gun Offender Dashboard" to show how quickly and easily people get out of jail. It comes after Cook County's chief judge two years ago implemented a policy that requires judges to set affordable bail amounts for those not deemed a danger to the community.

County Public Defender Amy Campanelli says the existence of such a list sends a message that people are dangerous even before they've had their day in court.

Johnson and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot say the tool lists information already available to the public.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.