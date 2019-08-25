Showers and storms around for Sunday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers and storms around for Sunday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Showers will linger through the morning hours, giving way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances hang around all day Sunday, and persist into Monday. Today's rain becomes most widespread this afternoon. Expect highs Sunday in the upper 70's and low 80's similar to Saturday. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with an update on your forecast. 

