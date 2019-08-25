Man charged with murder in shooting of Illinois trooper - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with murder in shooting of Illinois trooper

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois state trooper who was shot while serving a search warrant.

The St. Clair County state's attorney announced the charge Saturday against Chris Grant. He's in custody in southwestern Illinois on $5 million bond. It's not known whether he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was shot Friday in East St. Louis during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant. He later died at a hospital.

The 33-year-old trooper was a state police officer for 10 years. He was married with three children. The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation is accepting donations for the family.

