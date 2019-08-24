Bocce tournament raises money for restoration projects - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bocce tournament raises money for restoration projects

HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than 17 southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament. 

All proceeds from the event will go towards restoration projects in the downtown area.

There was a cash prize for the first and second place winners, but organizers say everyone was there for the fun. 

