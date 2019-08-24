Colorado murder suspect arrested in Kentucky

HERRIN (WSIL) -- On Saturday, more than seventeen southern Illinois teams played in the Bracy Insurance Bocce Tournament.
Eddyville, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.
MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials are reminding motorists that schools are reopening. That means lots of children getting on and off school buses.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 3623 Friday during a visit to the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.
The next time your four-legged best friend is begging for a walk, don’t delay, grab the leash. It’s good for you both.
