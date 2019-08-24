Colorado murder suspect arrested in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Colorado murder suspect arrested in Kentucky

Eddyville, KY (WSIL) --  Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man for a murder in Colorado.  

On Friday, 31 year-old John Horton was pulled over for Driving Under the Influence on Interstate 24 in Lyon County Friday. 

While he was behind bars Saturday, investigators received a notification from the FBI’s NCIC database stating that Horton was wanted for Murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. 

Authorities from Arapahoe County are making arrangements to travel to Kentucky in an effort to further their investigation. 

