Hundreds of Veterans reunite after Honor Flights

MARION (WSIL) -- More than 400 people gathered Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Honor Flight reunion.

The event was a way for veterans and their families from the first five Southern Illinois Honor Flights to reminisce about their experiences.

Organizers say while the flights are an incredible experience, the trip flies by.

Honor Flight Board Chairman Bryan Questelle said he wants reunions like this to happen every year. 

"We've flown five times now, six is already scheduled. By the time we do this again, we're hoping to have seven and eight behind us by next summer. 800 were invited this time. We're talking about 1,300 for the next. So, it just keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Questelle.

Saturday's reunion also included a $51,000 check presentation from the proceeds generated through the SI Made Expo held earlier this summer.

