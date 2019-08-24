Gun worries interrupted high school football game - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gun worries interrupted high school football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A high school football game in Kentucky was interrupted briefly and some frightened people laid down in the bleachers when fans believed someone had a gun at the game.

Fayette County Public Schools officials say they found no evidence that a gun was present at the Friday evening game between Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station high schools in Lexington.

School officials said in a statement that initial reports indicate an unaccompanied younger student shouted that someone had a gun.

The statement said some fans in a nearby area responded by running out of the stadium, while others laid down in the bleachers.

The game stopped briefly in the fourth quarter while players got down on the field.

Officials say they're trying to determine who caused the disturbance.

