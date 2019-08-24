Illinois judge convicts man of drowning wife 19 years ago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois judge convicts man of drowning wife 19 years ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been convicted of murder in the drowning death of his wife 19 years ago in the bathroom of their suburban Chicago home.

A Cook County judge announced the verdict Friday against 70-year-old Frank Buschauer, saying he didn't believe Buschauer's claims of a memory lapse over what led up to Cynthia Hrisco's February 2000 death in South Barrington.

The initial investigation ruled her manner of death as undetermined. Buschauer moved to Pell Lake, Wisconsin, before the case was reopened and he was arrested in 2013.

Three forensic pathologists determined Hrisco's death was a homicide, with the autopsy finding numerous injuries to her face, arm and legs indicating a struggle.

Defense attorney Allan Ackerman said an appeal of the verdict is planned.

