Democrats flock to Kander's veterans nonprofit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Democrat Jason Kander's job running a nonprofit for homeless veterans has made the Kansas City site a campaign stop for Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The former Missouri secretary of state was considered a strong candidate for mayor of Kansas City. Then he dropped out of the race to get treatment for the post-traumatic stress disorder he'd struggled with since leaving the Army 11 years earlier.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kander began to resume his public profile in July when he announced he would lead a national expansion of Veterans Community Project.

Since then, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton have visited the home village, where the nonprofit provides rent-free temporary housing while helping veterans find permanent housing and jobs.

