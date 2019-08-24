Woman crossing downtown St. Louis street hit, killed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman crossing downtown St. Louis street hit, killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a woman crossing a street in downtown St. Louis has died after being hit by a car.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports that the woman was hit about 1 p.m. Saturday as she was walking near Busch Stadium. Authorities have not released other details about the crash or the driver of the car involved.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

