Police arrest teen accused of firing shot at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a teenager has been arrested for allegedly firing a shot into the air at the state fair last weekend.

Media outlets report that the 15-year-old male, who is from Louisville, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Louisville Metro Police made two additional arrests in connection with the incident. Authorities say a 16-year-old male was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor. Another male was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

Authorities say that last weekend, an individual fired a single shot into the air, followed by several gunshot-like noises.

Police don't believe the person was firing at anyone or intended to hurt anyone.

