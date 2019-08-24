Illinois Supreme Court hits road, plans hearings at college - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Supreme Court hits road, plans hearings at college

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Supreme Court is going on the road.

The high court will hear oral arguments at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey on Sept. 18.

Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier says conducting hearings outside of its Springfield headquarters has become an important part of efforts to educate the public on the court's critical work.

The September date at the college near St. Louis marks the court's first road trip since March 2018 when it took arguments at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The court will hear cases about the free-speech rights of a convicted sex offender and whether the loser of an online fantasy sports bet can recover his loss.

Livestream of proceedings: https://bit.ly/31VkyhE

