Dry and Cooler

(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
Illinois State Police say a trooper died after being shot while serving a search warrant.
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 3623 Friday during a visit to the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.
Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 3623 Friday during a visit to the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.
The next time your four-legged best friend is begging for a walk, don’t delay, grab the leash. It’s good for you both.
The next time your four-legged best friend is begging for a walk, don’t delay, grab the leash. It’s good for you both.
Santonio Omar Parker, Junior is wanted for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of assault in the first degree.
Santonio Omar Parker, Junior is wanted for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of assault in the first degree.
A person who was hospitalized with severe respiratory illness after vaping has died. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported the death Friday.
A person who was hospitalized with severe respiratory illness after vaping has died. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported the death Friday.
Billionaire David Koch, a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups, dies at 79.
Billionaire David Koch, a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups, dies at 79.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says a deadly virus has been found in a white-tailed deer in the state.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says a deadly virus has been found in a white-tailed deer in the state.