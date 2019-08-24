Dry and Cooler

(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual. Dry conditions should persist throughout the day as well. Skies will start the morning mostly cloudy, with a chance of loosing some cloud cover in the afternoon, before gaining more cloud cover over night. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 70's and low 80's. Rain chances return tomorrow and continue to start the work week.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.