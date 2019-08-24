Dry and Cooler - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry and Cooler

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Much like yesterday, temperatures will be cooler and more comfortable than usual. Dry conditions should persist throughout the day as well. Skies will start the morning mostly cloudy, with a chance of loosing some cloud cover in the afternoon, before gaining more cloud cover over night. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 70's and low 80's. Rain chances return tomorrow and continue to start the work week. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.