Cool fall like weather to kick off the weekend

WSIL -- Lingering showers will clear this evening leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a fabulous start to the weekend thanks to the cold front. Clouds will stick around but temperatures will be comfortable, topping out well below normal along with much lower dew points. Dew points Saturday morning are projected to dip into the 50s giving us a taste of some fall like weather. Overall the day will be cool and cloudy with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s. A great day if you're planning on heading out to the Du Quion State Fair.

The rain and storm chances will return by Sunday.

