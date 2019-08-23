Kentucky county makes $400K deal with former Justice company

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county has worked out a deal to settle delinquent property taxes owed by a company once controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Floyd County is to receive $400,000 under the deal. County Attorney Keith Bartley said county officials didn't enter a previous agreement because they were unwilling to waive 100 percent of the penalties and interest owed by Kentucky Fuel.

The delinquent taxes totaled $671,000 from six years. Bartley said the original face amount was about $313,000.

In the earlier deal, Justice family companies wiped out millions in delinquent property taxes due to the state and four other eastern Kentucky counties - Knott, Pike, Harlan and Magoffin.

