Closure of immigration court in Kentucky causes concern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Problems with the condition of a building where an immigration court is located have caused weeks of hearings to be canceled.

The Louisville Courier Journal reports the court closed Aug. 15. General Services Administration spokesman Adam Rondeau says the agency hasn't been able to work with the lessor to address issues.

Officials didn't disclose what issues contributed to the closure. Some immigration advocates say the elevators had problems.

Immigrants and their attorneys will now have to handle cases in Memphis, Tennessee. Immigration cases were filed in Memphis before the Louisville court opened in April 2018.

Attorneys worry immigrants may miss key deadlines to file asylum applications or motions. It's unclear how long the court will be closed.

