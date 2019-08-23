The Latest: CDC: Nearly 200 in 22 states sick after vaping

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on a possible vaping-related illnesses around the U.S. (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Health officials say the number of the number of severe breathing illnesses reported in people who vape has grown to nearly 200 in 22 states.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Friday and confirmed that an adult in Illinois is being counted as the first death in the investigation.

An Illinois official said the death was reported to the state Thursday but gave no other details.

All of the illnesses were in teens or adults who had used an electronic cigarette or some other kind of vaping device. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance.

No single vaping product or compound has been linked to all of the cases. Officials say it's not clear if there's a common cause.

11:30 a.m.

Illinois health officials are reporting what could be United States' first death tied to vaping.

In a Friday news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health says a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with "severe respiratory illness." The agency didn't give any other information about the patient, including a name or where the person lived.

Melaney Arnold, an agency spokeswoman, says the death is the first in the state that could be linked to vaping. The release also says the number of people who have experienced respiratory illness after vaping doubled to 22 in the past week.

In a Wednesday news release announcing 149 cases of severe lung illness nationwide that may be tied to vaping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths associated with vaping had been reported.

