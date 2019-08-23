Gov. Pritzker signs new law supporting youth outdoorsmanship

SPARTA (WSIL) – Governor JB Pritzker has signed a new law supporting youth outdoorsmanship.

Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 3623 Friday during a visit to the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.

HB 3623 lifts the one-year cap on the Apprentice Hunter License and creates a three-year pilot program, allowing young hunters statewide access during the three-day, youth-only deer hunting season.

“This legislation shows our commitment to hunter safety by expanding the apprentice hunter program,” said Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville). “It will help guide new hunters to participate in a safe and legal manner while learning the important role that sportsmen play in wildlife conservation.”

“This program will help grow the next generation of hunters and give them an opportunity to develop important safety practices early,” said Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo). “Increasing the number of hunters will help maintain the state deer herd and generate economic activity across Illinois.”

House Bill 3623 takes effect January 1, 2020.