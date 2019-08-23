St. Louis County to pay $70,000 to prosecutor fired by Bell - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis County to pay $70,000 to prosecutor fired by Bell

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County will pay a $70,000 settlement to a former assistant prosecutor who Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell sought to fire on his second day in office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the settlement with Jennifer Coffin was reached last week.

Coffin and longtime prosecutors Ed McSweeney and Kathi Alizadeh were given discharge letters Jan. 2. Coffin appealed her termination to the county's civil service commission.

McSweeney and Alizadeh also received settlements, costing the county a total of $170,000.

Bell is a Democrat who ousted longtime Democratic Circuit Attorney Bob McCulloch in the 2018 primary election.

McCulloch said all three firings were wrongful terminations that cost the county thousands of dollars and three good prosecutors.

Coffin now works for the Missouri Attorney General's Office in St. Louis.

