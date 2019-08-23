Study: Dogs help owners maintain a healthier heart - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Study: Dogs help owners maintain a healthier heart

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) – The unconditional love of man’s best friend might make our hearts happy, but there is another reason dogs are true life-savers.

A new study published Friday found owning a pet, especially a dog, helps keep hearts healthy.

That’s because dog owners get a lot of exercise. Pets also reduce stress and increase socialization.

Researchers began following 1,800 people in the Czech Republic with no history of heart disease five years ago. They looked at several lifestyle factors and found dogs benefitted patients’ hearts more than anything else.

The next time your four-legged best friend is begging for a walk, don’t delay, grab the leash. It’s good for you both.

