Deputy stabbed, inmate shot in eastern Illinois courthouse

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate in a holding cell at the courthouse in eastern Illinois was shot after stabbing a sheriff's deputy several times in the face.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the I Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said the incident happened Friday morning in the county courthouse in Danville. Both men were taken to an area hospital but there was no immediate information about their conditions.

Nor was there any information about the inmate or why he stabbed the Vermilion County sheriff's deputy.

Officials say the courthouse remains open.

