Kentucky governor's remark stirs spat with ex-GOP challenger - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor's remark stirs spat with ex-GOP challenger

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has insulted the challenger he defeated in the May Republican primary, running the risk of alienating a swath of voters he'll need to win a second term.

While attending the Kentucky Farm Bureau's country ham breakfast on Thursday, Bevin was asked by a WHAS-TV reporter about his ex-rival, state Rep. Robert Goforth. Bevin was told that Goforth had not specifically committed to vote for him.

Bevin replied: "I'm sorry, it's a name so easily forgotten."

Now, Goforth says his supporters may not forget the governor's jab come November.

Goforth's campaign manager, T.J. Litafik, calls the insult "one more example of politically bizarre behavior" from Bevin.

Bevin's campaign did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

Goforth received nearly 40% of the Republican primary vote.

