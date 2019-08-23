Cape Girardeau Police searching for robbery suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for Santonio Omar Parker, Junior.

Police say Parker, 24, of Cape Girardeau, is wanted in connection to a violent robbery that occurred Wednesday night. Investigators say Parker was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Santonio Omar Parker, Junior is wanted on a $100,000 cash-only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

Anyone with information about Parker is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.