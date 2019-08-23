Cape Girardeau Police searching for robbery suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Girardeau Police searching for robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for Santonio Omar Parker, Junior.

Police say Parker, 24, of Cape Girardeau, is wanted in connection to a violent robbery that occurred Wednesday night. Investigators say Parker was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Santonio Omar Parker, Junior is wanted on a $100,000 cash-only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

Anyone with information about Parker is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.