The Latest: Illinois trooper shot, has serious injuries

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of an Ilinois State Police trooper in East St. Louis (all times local):

11:54 a.m.

Illinois State Police say a trooper has received life-threatening injuries after being shot while executing a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire at the home at 5:26 a.m. Friday and the trooper was struck. It says the trooper, who was transported to a hospital, is 33 years old and a 10-year state police veteran.

They released no further information.

TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

The Bellville News-Democrat reports several suspects were taken into custody but one remained inside the home and police were communicating with him with a bullhorn.

