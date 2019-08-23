Deer virus confirmed in 1 Kentucky county - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deer virus confirmed in 1 Kentucky county

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says a deadly virus has been found in a white-tailed deer in the state.

The agency said the white-tailed female deer recovered from Graves County in western Kentucky tested positive for hemorrhagic disease, sometimes referred to as "blue tongue" or epizootic hemorrhagic disease. This is the state's first case this year.

State wildlife veterinarian Christine Casey says the virus is transmitted to deer by small biting flies and can't be transmitted to people or pets. Outbreaks of the disease usually last from late summer until the first hard frost.

The disease is different from chronic wasting disease, which has never been detected in Kentucky.

The department cautions against eating the meat from a deer that doesn't appear healthy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.