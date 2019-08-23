Female Kentucky teacher accused of raping 15-year-old boy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Female Kentucky teacher accused of raping 15-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in northern Kentucky say a high school science teacher sexually abused one of her 15-year-old male students.

News outlets report 23-year-old Kendall Burk was charged this week with four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy.

A release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office says Grant County High School officials reported Burk to a school resource deputy.

Sheriff Brian Mains told WKRC-TV that Burk admitted to having sex with the teen twice at her parent's home and twice in her car during summer break.

The school district says Burk taught at the school for two years and has been fired.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Burk has an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.