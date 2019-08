EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while enforcing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

State police reported the shooting on Twitter but didn't disclose the trooper's condition Friday. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

Some arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.