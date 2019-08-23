Some delegations to 2020 Dem convention head to Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The footprint of the 2020 Democratic National Convention will spread well beyond the host city of Milwaukee.

Democratic Party officials confirmed this week that many party delegates will lodge in Chicago suburbs during the convention next July.

A list obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel showed 26 delegations slotted into northern Illinois hotels, with 31 in the Milwaukee area. The breakdown showed almost 3,000 hotel rooms used in Wisconsin and about the same in Illinois.

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Timothy Sheehy tells the Journal Sentinel that the nearness of the northern Illinois hotels was part of Milwaukee's pitch for the convention.

