Franklin County jail employee arrested on sexual assault charges

BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

On Friday, August 15, 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding allegations of sexual assault against Shaffer, who is a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office jail employee. Shaffer was immediately placed on administrative leave following the allegations. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation from the Illinois State Police..

The investigation resulted in charges against Shaffer and his arrest on August 22, 2019. Shaffer was able to post 10% of the $100,000.00 bond, and was released.

The Illinois State Police, in conjunction with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, continues to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Illinois State Police- Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171.

Stay with News 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.