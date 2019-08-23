Stubborn showers stick around Friday, but drying out Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Stubborn showers stick around Friday, but drying out Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Stubborn showers and still lingering around early Friday morning with a few possibly sticking around throughout the day. 

A slow moving cold front is now south of the Ohio River, but on the backside of the front, a couple scattered showers will remain possible through Friday afternoon. 

Finally, Friday night, the cold front will move far enough south to clear out the rain and usher in drier air for the first half of the weekend. 

Saturday will be a dry day for the region, but expect a generally cloudy, cool day for late August. 

Rain chances return in the second half of the weekend as the front begins to lift back northward. Sunday night could be quite wet. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

