Kentucky guard unit to deploy to Guantanamo Bay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky National Guard soldiers are deploying to Guantanamo Bay.

A statement from the guard says a departure ceremony is being held Friday for more than 120 soldiers with the Kentucky Army National Guard's 223rd Military Police Company. The ceremony is being held at the United Auto Workers Union Hall in Louisville.

The soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Southern Command.

The Louisville-based unit was last deployed in 2008-2009 to Baghdad, Iraq, in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

