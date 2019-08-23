City of Harrisburg purchases new squad cars

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says a deadly virus has been found in a white-tailed deer in the state.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Police in Harrisburg will be patrolling the streets in three new squad cars.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for new employment you may want to checkout this edition of Job Squad.
Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars to roll away unexpectedly
BENTON (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police arrested of Chet L. Shaffer, 58, of rural Thompsonville Thursday. Shaffer has been charged with three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Stubborn showers and still lingering around early Friday morning with a few possibly sticking around throughout the day.
Thousands of teachers across the state will get a raise over the next few years.
A study from The Public Interest Legal Foundation reports, there are more registered voters than actually alive voters.
A second man accused in a robbery in Carbondale was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.
