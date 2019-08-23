City of Harrisburg purchases new squad cars - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

City of Harrisburg purchases new squad cars

Posted:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Police in Harrisburg will be patrolling the streets in three new Dodge Charger squad cars.

On Thursday, August 22 the city purchased the cruisers from Jim Hayes Ford.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Ray Gunning says the cars will  replace older vehicles that have had mechanical issues.

